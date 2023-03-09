Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 9th March 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 9th March 2023 Mar 09, 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 9th March 2023 Recommended Dar vows to complete PTI govt agreement with IMF One dead, as PTI’s ‘save judiciary’ rally ‘fails’ amid clashes with police UN urges ‘immediate’ end to Israeli-Palestinian violence Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Veteran film, TV actor Qavi Khan passes away Tere Bin OST, episodes removed from YouTube amidst copyright claims