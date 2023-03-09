Dar vows to complete PTI govt agreement with IMF

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has vowed to follow the agreements of the previous government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite the current economic crisis in the country.

Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, Dar cited the economic crisis as one of the many challenges faced by Pakistan, which was caused by the previous [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government. While the incumbent government is working to fix these issues and that progress will soon be visible, he added.

Dar emphasized that during the previous government’s tenure, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) successfully completed the IMF program, which led to Pakistan becoming the 24th largest economy and the best market in Asia.

However, since 2018, Pakistan’s economic problems have increased due to the policies of the PTI government.

Dar accused the PTI of deviating from the IMF program, damaging the confidence of development institutions, and losing foreign investment due to wrong policies, such as increasing the budget deficit.

According to Dar, an agreement with the IMF is expected to be reached in the next few days. He assured the audience that regardless of the situation, the agreements of the previous government with the IMF will be followed.