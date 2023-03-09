FIR registered against Imran Khan as PTI workers clash with police in Lahore

Another first information report (FIR) has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after a clash between his party workers and police on The Mall and Canal roads in Lahore.

The FIR has been filed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police from Raiwind, who alleges that the PTI workers, including armed men, had violently clashed with the police.

The rally was scheduled to be physically led by PTI chief Imran Khan, who had survived a bullet attack in Wazirabad in November 2022.

However, the rally was postponed after the clash between the PTI workers and police. The PTI activists allegedly hurled stones at the police, who responded by using water cannons and batons to disperse the crowd. Several PTI workers were also arrested during the incident.

The Punjab home department had imposed a ban on public rallies in Lahore, but the PTI workers had gathered despite the ban. The clash has once again brought Imran Khan and the PTI under scrutiny, with many questioning their ability to maintain law and order.