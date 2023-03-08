Various probes underway against Faiz Hameed, minister reveals

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday confirmed that various investigations were underway against former director general of the Inter-Services of Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen (ret) Faiz Hameed.

He was speaking in the SAMAA TV program, Nadeem Malik Live, on Wednesday.

Rana Sanaullah also backed PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s demand for court-martial of Lt Gen Hameed.

He asked who gave the ex-ISI chief the mandate to appoint a new chief justice (of the Islamabad High Court).

“If Faiz Hameed was involved in such matters, then he really damaged the institution and the country,” Rana Sanaullah stated.

Commenting on the case of Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, the minister said the IHC judge was knocked out of the high court on technical grounds, and that his allegations against Faiz Hameed should have been investigated.

He maintained that the Supreme Judicial Council should have investigated the issue.

Rana Sanaullah further disclosed that various investigations of financial irregularities were going on against the former ISI chief’s brothers also.

The former spy master’s brothers could not do anything in their personal capacities, and as per the facts that have come to light, Hameed used to operate himself mostly, the minister added.

COAS meeting with business community

Rana Sanaullah also justified the army chief’s recent meeting with the business community, and called it a positive development. He commented that economic stability becomes easier if businessmen worked along with the government.

“It was necessary for the finance minister and the army chief to meet the businessmen,” he remarked.

The minister said army chief Gen Asim Munir is determined not to interfere in politics, and has repeatedly expressed his determination in this regard.

He further said if bitterness in politics affects the state, the institutions should resolve these matters. Politics has become dirty because of one man’s mentality, the minister claimed.

Rana Sana said this election will push the country towards instability and permanent crisis.

“Perhaps this is the purpose of this nuisance,” the minister said, referring to PTI chief Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah also told the anchor that the recent audio leak about a judge of the Supreme Court is genuine. He said the Supreme Judicial Council should have investigated the matter.

Imran Khan and instability

The minister claimed PTI chief Imran Khan wants to create instability in the country, adding whatever Imran tries to do, he fails miserably at it.

“We have to control the activities of Imran Khan,” the minister said, adding the provincial administration deemed it better to stop the PTI’s march in Lahore on Wednesday.

Also Read: One dead, as PTI’s ‘save judiciary’ rally ‘fails’ amid clashes with police

About the violence during Aurat March in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said the police officials who baton-charged women were suspended.

Strict action will be taken against whoever was involved in the incident, he vowed.

He reiterated that Imran Khan will be arrested if required by the law.

“We want Imran to be punished or given relief by courts only,” he remarked.

He taunted that the PTI will not accept the results if they lost elections in two provincial assemblies.

“If the provincial assembly polls are held, then it will render polling for the National Assembly useless,” the interior minister commented.

He advocated for elections in the entire country to be held simultaneously, adding if elections are held then former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will definitely return.

Also Read: Pemra bans airing of Imran’s speeches, addresses, statements

Rana Sana further commented that a politician’s speeches should not be banned, but added that Imran Khan was not a politician.

“Anyone who practices politics of chaos and anarchy should be banned,” the minister held.