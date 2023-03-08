Bilawal says global conflicts hit women the most

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says the Pakistani nation will effectively overcome the current challenges, including the economic crisis, with resilience and determination.

Talking to the media in New York on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said Pakistan has seen tough times in the past and fought them bravely.

He said this time, too, the nation will overcome the difficult situation.

The minister said Pakistan, from the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Council of Foreign Ministers, is hosting an event on Islamophobia to shun negative perceptions regarding human rights, particularly of women and minorities.

He said Islam is a religion that grants rights to women, and promotes their emancipation in all fields of life.

He added that Muslim women have played an important role in every field.

Asked about the pro-women approach of his party, he termed women the strength of the PPP, who championed the rights of women of the country.

Referring to his mother, the slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, he said she was the first woman premier in the Muslim world.

She always fought for the rights of women, Bilawal said, adding Benazir Bhutto wanted to empower women.

He said in Pakistan, women are playing a key role in every field, adding they are being empowered through the Benazir Income Support Program.

Global wars affect women

Quoting conflicts in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iraq, Palestine and India-held Kashmir, Bilawal said wars and conflicts have harmed women and girls the most.

Addressing the Security Council on women, peace and security, Bilawal urged for united global efforts to stop discrimination and violence against women in conflicts and wars.

The FM urged the government in Kabul to ensure education for female strata of the country to make them a valuable part of society.

To ensure implementation on Women’s Peace and Security Strategy, it is necessary to create a mechanism to monitor crimes against women and girls in areas that are considered occupied territories according to international law, including India-held Kashmir