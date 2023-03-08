PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Jason Roy 145 helps Quetta Gladiators chase 241 runs target

Live scores

Jason Roy made the highest individual score of PSL history as he remained not out on 145 and helped Quetta Gladiators chase 241 runs target against Peshawar Zalmi, for the loss of only two wickets and 10 balls to spare .

#Quetta Gladiators batting

Martin Guptill and Jason Roy also gave Quetta Gladiators a flying start as they scored 15 runs in the first over and 12 runs in the second over.

PSL’s highest wicket taker, Peshawar Zalmi’s former captain Wahab Riaz came himself to bowl next but he was also hit for three boundaries off first four balls.

But Martin Guptill edged on the fifth ball and was caught and bowled by Wahab on the fifth ball, as Quetta lost first wicket for 41 runs.

Jason Roy did not slow down despite losing Martin Guptill and completed his fifty off just 22 balls.

Quetta Gladiators had 88 runs in six overs and completed century in the seventh over.

Will Smeed was dismissed after scoring 26 runs but Jason Roy kept going and scored the second fastest century of PSL off 44 balls.

Muhammad Hafeez also showed his class and remained not out on 41 runs off 18 balls, with the help of two sixes and six fours.

Jason Roy scored broke Colin Ingram’s record of highest PSL individual score and remained not out on 145 as Quetta Gladiators chased the 241 runs target with 10 balls to spare.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi got off a flying start as Babar Azam looked aggressive and hit four boundaries in first two overs.

Saim Ayub also showed his aggressive intent and assisted his skipper very well, as they added 67 runs in six overs of batting powerplay.

Both of them completed their half-centuries and also scored second consecutive century partnership, as they added 110 runs in 10 overs.

They had a partnership of 161 runs off just 80 balls, which ended when Dwaine Pretorius dismissed Saim Ayub for 74 runs.

Babar Azam completed his first PSL century in the 18th over with a four and he struck two sixes and 14 fours as he scored 100 off 60 balls.

He got run out after scoring 115 runs off 65 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 15 fours.

Peshawar Zalmi still scored 16 runs in the last over and finished with 240 runs for the loss of two wickets after 20 overs.