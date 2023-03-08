PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Babar Azam scores his 1st PSL century

Live scores

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi are taking on Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) today, as Sarfaraz Ahmed has missed his first PSL match due to an injury.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi got off a flying start as Babar Azam looked aggressive and hit four boundaries in first two overs.

Saim Ayub also showed his aggressive intent and assisted his skipper very well, as they added 67 runs in six overs of batting powerplay.

Both of them completed their half-centuries and also scored second consecutive century partnership, as they added 110 runs in 10 overs.

They had a partnership of 161 runs off just 80 balls, which ended when Dwaine Pretorius dismissed Saim Ayub for 74 runs.

Babar Azam completed his first PSL century in the 18th over with a four and he struck two sixes and 14 fours as he scored 100 off 60 balls.