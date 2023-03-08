Security forces hunt down six terrorists in North Waziristan

Six alleged terrorists were killed during an operation by the security forces in Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the operation was conducted in Mohammad Khel area of ​​Datta Khel tehsil on a tip-off.

During the operation, six alleged terrorists, wanted by the state in various activities, were killed.

The terrorists were wanted in attacks on security forces and other terrorist activities.

The security forces also seized ammunition and modern weapons from the possession of the terrorists.