PIA crosses first phase of online audit for EU flight revival

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has completed its first phase of the online or remote audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a bid to revive the flight ban to European destinations.

Aviation sources told SAMAA TV that the audit was carried out for the resumption of PIA flight operation to the European countries.

Both sides discussed matters of technical nature wherein the EASA team was apprised of the overall situation of flight safety, engineering and flight operations.

The PIA management briefed the EASA team on safety and other administrative matters.

In the next phase, the EASA team will visit Pakistan and conduct an on-site audit of the national carrier.

The PIA’s direct flights to European countries were banned in July 2020 due to the alleged fake license scandal of pilots revealed by the then aviation minister of the Imran Khan cabinet.

