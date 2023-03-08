ECP-KP governor meeting remains inconclusive on provincial poll

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor in Peshawar on the issue of elections in the province remained inconclusive.

The governor will visit Islamabad next week and hold another meeting with the commission officials on the issue.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan said a team of the ECP had been fully authorized for consultations. It briefed the governor that he is only bound to give a date for the election to the KP Assembly, so that the exercise could be held within 90 days or minimum possible time.

According to the ECP, the governor said he will meet with the ECP in Islamabad next week for final consultations in this regard.

The ECP secretary conveyed to the KP governor that he had come to meet him only in connection with finalization of the election date.

“As far as all the preparations, arrangements, the law and order situation related to the elections are concerned, the commission is in touch with the caretaker provincial government and federal law enforcement agencies, and will also meet with them soon to finalize these matters,” the ECP said.

The ECP secretary, special secretary and director general (law) participated in the meeting.

