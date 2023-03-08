Maryam says no woman should be apolitical

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed solidarity with women across the world on International Women’s Day, and vowed to safeguard their rights in Pakistan through her politics.

Addressing a ceremony on Wednesday held to mark the annual day in Model Town, Maryam said Pakistani women have eternally displayed determination, courage and courage.

She said women are the strength of their parents and are proving this in every field with their matchless talents.

“The history of Pakistan is full of achievements of women,” Maryam said.

The PML-N chief organizer senior her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have always played a historic role for women’s education, health, protection and economic improvement.

Women will now be the vanguards of the path to building Pakistan.

“Women’s economic self-reliance can accelerate the economic development of Pakistan,” she maintained.

“Women’s education is the PML-N foremost agenda,” Maryam stressed, adding educating women meant educating a whole generation.

‘Imran Khan should learn to respect women’

Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly disrespected women in his speeches.

She quoted his F9 Park Islamabad speech where he threatened a woman judge of dire consequences.

Sharing her experience of jail in a case of the National Accountability Bureau, Maryam said the anti-graft watchdog did not have space for women prisoners.

But, she said, her mother’s training and God’s grace helped her go through the difficult time in jail.

She urged the women of the country to cast their ballot in order to choose their representatives at the national level.

“I am from a privileged background, but still I face harassment. The PTI and Imran Khan make personal attacks in response to my political statements,” she exclaimed.

“I feel it an insult as a woman when I say the name of Imran Khan,” she said.

About the women in her party, Maryam said the PML-N was traditionally a male-dominated political party, “but today women are seen on the front lines”.

Maryam also lauded the many Pakistani women throughout history, who shattered the glass ceiling and created their space in society. In this aspect she paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah, her mother the late Kulsoom Nawaz, slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai, Arfa Karim, singer Hadiqa Kiyani and many others.