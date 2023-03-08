Aurat March marred by clashes with police, media in Islamabad

Clashes have erupted during the Aurat March being held in the federal capital, as the men organizers of the march are reported to have scuffled with the media present at the spot.

Reportedly, two cameramen, two photographers and a woman reporter have been injured.

On being stopped from marching, a woman participant allegedly pushed aside Superintendent of Police Nausherwan for blocking their path.

Police are said to have retaliated with baton-charge on the women marchers.

Meanwhile, the interior minister has taken of Islamabad police’s behavior towards the women marchers, and said action will be taken under the law against those responsible.

Lamenting the incident, Rana Sanaullah said women are very respectable members of society, and apologized for misbehavior with the participants.

The minister summoned the Islamabad IGP over the issue.

Earlier, participants of Islamabad’s Aurat March started their procession from the National Press Club to D-Chowk.

However, police blocked the roads by putting up containers and barbed wire. At this, the march participants and police force came face to face.

The women removed the barbed wires placed in front of the press club. Additional contingents of women officials of Islamabad police were summoned.