Mohammad Yousaf strong contender to become interim coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could give former captain Mohammad Yousaf the responsibility of the head coach of Pakistan Cricket Team for the series against Afghanistan.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, the deal between PCB and Mickey Arthur is not finalised yet, so Mohammad Yousaf would be interim head coach for the series.

The support staff and head coach for the series against Afghanistan would be announced in next few days by the PCB.

The squad for the T20 series against Afghanistan would also be announced soon. The three T20 matches would be played on 25, 27 and 29 March.

Mohammad Yousaf earlier worked with Saqlain Mushtaq as the batting coach during the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup as well.