Election commission issues schedule of election-related activities in Punjab

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a schedule of election-related activities in Punjab set to take place.

The election activities in the province will start from March 11.

The candidates willing to contest in the polls can submit nomination papers from March 12 to 14.

Read Also: President Alvi terms governor’s decisions on Punjab elections as per Constitution

The polling for the provincial elections will be held on April 30.

Further, the electoral body also announced holding by-polls on six National Assembly (NA) seats vacated by ex-premier Imran Khan.

Imran Khan triumphed on six of eight seats of NA in by-polls held in October last year.

These seats include NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 Malir II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi I.

The polling for the vacant seats of the lower house will also be held on April 30.