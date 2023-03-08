ECP issues schedule for Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a schedule of election-related activities in Punjab.

Election activities in the province will start from March 11.

The candidates willing to contest the polls can submit nomination papers from March 12 to 14.

The last date of scrutiny of the nomination papers is March 22, while the candidates will be able to withdraw their documents till April 5.

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 6.

Polling for the provincial election will be held on April 30, as set by the president.

Further, the electoral body also announced holding by-polls on six National Assembly (NA) seats vacated by former premier Imran Khan.

Imran Khan emerged victorious on six of the eight seats of NA seats in by-polls held in October last year.

These seats include NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 Malir II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi I.

Polling on the vacant seats of the lower house will also be held on April 30.