Chris Rock receives backlash from Michael Jackson’s family over joke in latest Netflix special

The late Michael Jackson’s family and fans are speaking out against comedian Chris Rock’s latest Netflix stand-up special, as he made a joke comparing the late King of Pop to R&B singer R Kelly, saying they committed the “same crime.”

In Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedian compared the late Michael Jackson to convicted R&B singer R Kelly, joking they committed the “same crime”, but only one was subject to outrage.

R&B singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes earlier this year.

However, he will serve only one year of the sentence consecutively, as the rest of the sentence will run concurrently with the 30-year sentence he received in 2022 for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Taj Jackson, son of Tito Jackson and Delores Martes and a member of the original 3T group, took to Twitter to call out Rock, referring to him as a “bully”.

Taj also thanked Will Smith for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

He accused Rock of using his family as “punching bags” throughout his career, stating, “What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguised as jokes?”

Despite the backlash, Rock’s fans eagerly awaited his response to the slap he received from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

However, Michael Jackson’s family and fans continue to criticize Rock’s comments about the late pop star.

Chris Rock has not yet responded to the backlash from Michael Jackson’s family and fans.