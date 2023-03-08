Cambridge study finds 11 minutes daily walk can prolong life

Cambridge University scientists have conducted a comprehensive study on the benefits of walking and its impact on life expectancy.

The study drew on 196 peer-reviewed articles, with 30 million participants from 94 study cohorts. It revealed that just 11 minutes of brisk walking every day could prevent one in 10 early deaths.

The study also showed that carrying out 75 minutes of moderate exercise can significantly reduce the risk of dying prematurely, which is half the amount of the 150 minutes recommended by Britain’s National Health Service.

Dr Soren Brage from Cambridge’s Medical Research Council commented that these findings should be good news for individuals who find the idea of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week challenging.

He suggested that individuals start with 75 minutes a week and gradually increase to the full recommended amount.

The study also showed that engaging in activities such as hiking, biking, or playing tennis that raise the heart rate and still allow you to speak can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, different types of cancer, and myeloid leukemia.

By taking 11 minutes off your day, you can reduce the risk of some cancers by 7%, cardiovascular disease by 17%, and the chances of an early death by up to 23%. The study’s results are published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Prof. James Woodcock from Cambridge University commented that even if an individual can only manage 10 minutes of walking each day, it still offers substantial benefits to heart health and reduces the risk of cancer.