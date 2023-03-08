Maryam Nawaz calls for court-martial of ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for court-martial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed for conspiring to topple the PML-N government and backing Imran Khan’s government for four years.

In an exclusive interview with Wenews, Maryam Nawaz said the former DG ISI should face consequences for his extra-constitutional actions to prevent anyone from repeating such misconduct in the future.

Read Also: LHC rejects contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

“I knocked on the court’s door against Gen Faiz Hameed when he was the head of the ISI. I submitted the entire evidence along with the petition in court. The major evidence (in the petition) was the former general’s visit to the house of Islamabad High Court’s former judge Shahukat Aziz Siddiqui, and asked him to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and not approve their bail,” she said, adding that Siddiqui said on camera that when he asked how come you (Gen Faiz) know that the father and the daughter duo will be sentenced, he (Gen Faiz) said they have worked for two years on that.“

PML-N leader also clarified that the ‘institutions’ must not be targeted but only black-sheep in them.

Maryam Nawaz also voiced criticism against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, whom she described as the primary “national culprit” and still active in his capacity.

Read Also: Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar claims efforts were made to stop 2018 elections

“Today I was watching his (Saqib Nisar) statement and the things he is talking about now. He is still active today, but as much as he lies, the nation knows about it. But I think Saqib Nisar is the biggest culprit of the nation and the reason for this is that he sat on the highest chair of justice but got instructions from a colonel and a brigadier, and Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed issued instructions to him and he never refuted meeting him,” she said.