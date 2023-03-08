Social media reacts to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja first music video

Emerging social media sensation Ayesha has made her acting debut for music video of newly released Badal Se Gaye song by ZK. However, like her previous attempts, it seemed that the internet wasn’t impressed.

Ayesha rose to fame after a video of dancing to a vintage Indian song at a wedding went viral, and since then, she has been grabbing new modelling projects every day.

She recently uploaded a music video which is her acting debut.

The song Badal Se Gaye has been directed and sung by ZK, with composition by Roshan, Rabbi, and Azhar.

Ayesha’s makeup for the video was done by Peter Shehzad, and her wardrobe and styling were done by Ayesha Zia.

Ayesha’s latest song Badal Se Gaye has received a decent response with some people lauding the efforts, while others trolling Mera Dil Ye Pukare viral girl.

A user commented that the video has good cinematography and visuals, and that Ayesha looked absolutely gorgeous in it.

However, numerous individuals requested her to switch up her attire, as she has been wearing the same dress in every video since her viral one.

Check out public reaction to Ayesha’s new song Badal Se Gaye.