TV channels banned from coverage of rallies in Lahore as PTI set to display street power

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will physcially lead a rally in Lahore on Wednesday (today), first time after he survived bullet shots last year November in Wazirabad.

The rally is part of PTI’s electioneering ahead of polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Before today, he was addressing the rallies via video link.

However, the Punjab home department has imposed a ban on public rallies in Lahore. The ban - as per notification - will take effect immediately and remain in place for a week.

Notably, PTI had been critical of Punjab caretaker setup led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Police have arrested dozens of PTI workers gathered on Mall Road. The police officials said that the suspects violated Section 144.

The city administration has also placed containers on road leading to Mall Road with deployment of water cannon which was used to disperse those who had gathered there for arrangements.

The police personnel also used batons on the PTI workers and supporters and shattered windshield of vehicles.

Speaking to media, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that they would announce the next step after consultation with Imran Khan.

He advised the PTI workers to stay calm and peaceful, alleging that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah wants ‘blood’.

Further, the Pakistan Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on media channels for coverage of public rallies in Lahore.

PTI chairman Imran Khan in a tweet questioning the capacity of the caretaker setup in Punjab to impose Section 144, terming it ‘assault on rule of law’.

In a tweet, he recalled that after orders of the Supreme Court (SC), there were less than two months left for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He asked under what law the caretaker government was brazenly violating the top court’s order.

Since he was ousted from power back in April last year, the ex-prime minister has been nominated in over 70 cases including terrorism, blasphemy and sedition.