Punjab admin bans public rallies in Lahore as Imran Khan set to display street power

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will physcially lead a rally in Lahore on Wednesday (today), first time after he survived bullet shots last year November in Wazirabad.

The rally is part of PTI’s electioneering ahead of polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Before today, he was addressing the rallies via video link.

However, the Punjab home department has imposed a ban on public rallies in Lahore. The ban - as per notification - will take effect immediately and remain in place for a week.

Notably, PTI had been critical of Punjab caretaker setup led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Since he was ousted from power back in April last year, the ex-prime minister has been nominated in over 70 cases including terrorism, blasphemy and sedition.