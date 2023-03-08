Get ready to claim your free PlayStation games for March 2023 now!

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now claim the free games for March 2023 on both PS 4 and PS 5 consoles.

The lineup includes Battlefield 2042, Code Vein, and Minecraft Dungeons, which are all available for download now.

Sony deviated from its usual pattern of announcing the free PS Plus games on the last Wednesday of the month.

Instead, it revealed the lineup as part of its latest PlayStation State of Play presentation. This early announcement has given subscribers more time to enjoy the games.

Battlefield 2042 is available in both native PS4 and PS5 versions, while Code Vein and Minecraft Dungeons are only available on PS4.

However, they are playable on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility.

While the free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are available now, the release date for PS Plus Extra and Premium games is still unknown.

But Sony has revealed some of the titles that subscribers can look forward to, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six Extraction, Tchia, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

There is also speculation that some PS1 classics will be added to the Premium lineup, although Sony has yet to confirm this.

In any case, the availability of these free games has been a much-anticipated event for PlayStation Plus subscribers.