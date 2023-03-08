Pakistan on the cusp of finalizing agreement with IMF: SBP governor

After bending over backwards to meet nearly every demand, Pakistan is on the cusp of finalizing an staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed told this during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla.

Ahmed stated that Pakistan was very close to finalizing a broader financing agreement with the global lender.

Furthermore, he announced that the country’s foreign exchange reserves had gone up by $1.5 billion in just one month, bringing the total to $4.3 billion.

He expressed his confidence that foreign exchange reserves would continue to increase by June 30 of this year.