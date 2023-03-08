Watch Live
Pakistan on the cusp of finalizing agreement with IMF: SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed tells Senate standing panel that pact being finalized
Shakeel Ahmed Mar 08, 2023
New State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed.

After bending over backwards to meet nearly every demand, Pakistan is on the cusp of finalizing an staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed told this during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla.

Ahmed stated that Pakistan was very close to finalizing a broader financing agreement with the global lender.

Furthermore, he announced that the country’s foreign exchange reserves had gone up by $1.5 billion in just one month, bringing the total to $4.3 billion.

He expressed his confidence that foreign exchange reserves would continue to increase by June 30 of this year.

