Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 8th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 8th March 2023 Mar 08, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 8th March 2023 Recommended Punjab admin bans public rallies in Lahore as Imran Khan set to display street power Pakistan, US reiterate commitment to fight common terror threat Get ready to claim your free PlayStation games for March 2023 now! Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Veteran film, TV actor Qavi Khan passes away NUST researchers successfully develop Pakistan’s first 3D concrete printer