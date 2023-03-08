Is this Apple’s most stunning iPhone yet? Check out new yellow iPhone 14

Apple has released a new color for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus just in time for spring. The new color is yellow, which joins the existing color options of purple, blue, starlight, midnight, and Product Red.

This marks the latest addition to Apple’s tradition of launching a new color for its iPhones in March each year.

While the new yellow finish is exciting, it is important to note that the iPhone 14 remains identical to the models released in September.

It comes equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, iOS 16, Emergency SOS via satellite, Car Crash Detection, and similar cameras to those of the iPhone 13 Pro (minus the telephoto lens).

Apple has chosen not to include the Pro models in the new color range.

It is worth noting that rumors suggest that the iPhone SE may be discontinued, although there are also reports suggesting that a new version of Apple’s cheapest phone might still be on the way in 2024.

However, unlike last year’s iPhone 13 color drop, Apple has not announced a new version of the iPhone SE.

Pre-orders for the new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus start on Friday. Apple has also launched a new yellow silicone case to go along with the new color option.

While most people may choose to put a case on their iPhone regardless of the color, the new yellow finish provides an attractive option for those looking to add a pop of color to their device.