‘Hunger, poverty, and anger’: This year’s Aurat March focuses on recognition of women’s basic human rights

Renowned social worker and performer, Sheema Kermani, said that this year’s Aurat March advocates for women’s rights and an end to gender-based violence.

Sheema Kermani exclusively spoke to SAMAA Digital about the upcoming Aurat March, which is scheduled to take place on March 12.

During the interview, Kermani was asked about why every year the march get controversial.

She emphasized that the march is not about creating controversy, but rather about advocating for the rights of women who have long been marginalized in Pakistani society.

“We have never made any controversy, we only talk about the rights of women.”

Kermani noted that poverty is one of the main reasons why women continue to face discrimination and violence in Pakistan.

She also pointed out that non-Muslim communities and transgender individuals are also considered part of the backward class of society. Many women in Pakistan endure physical abuse from men, which damages their self-esteem and sense of worth.

She stressed that it is the state’s responsibility to punish those who commit such crimes and that’s what they are demanding.

Kermani said that the Aurat March, which has traditionally taken place on March 8, will be celebrated on March 12 this year so that as many people can be a part of it as it will be Sunday.

Kermani told SAMAA Digital that the theme of this year’s march is hunger, poverty, and anger, with the message that women in Pakistan demand security and respect.

She said, “The slogan of this march is hunger, poverty, and anger because we are angry that our state does not give us security. Are women not humans? Are their lives not important?”

Kermani emphasized that women in Pakistan are not asking for anything controversial, but rather basic human rights, such as the right to education, inheritance, and the freedom to choose whom to marry and if they ever want to get married.

According to Sheema Kermani, women in Pakistan lack fundamental rights such as access to education, inheritance, and the ability to choose their own spouse, decide whether to get married, and determine how many children to have.

Talking about the “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” slogan, Kermani said that there is a need to change societal attitudes towards women’s bodies.

She stated that women have the right to control their own bodies and not be subject to abuse or unwanted touching.

She called on the government to join in the fight against gender-based violence and to work towards changing cultural norms that perpetuate discrimination against women.

Watch Sheema Kermani interview with SAMAA Digital: