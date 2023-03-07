Imran should have court-martialed Gen Bajwa when he was PM: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said the “coward” Imran Khan should have shown courage and court-martialed Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa during his tenure as the prime minister.

Addressing a public rally in Sheikhupura, a confident Maryam said the PML-N is prepared for elections and her party will win the elections. However, she acknowledged, a few things must be put in order first.

Also Read: LHC rejects contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

The senior vice president claimed that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has admitted to his wrongdoings, and soon he will confess to all his mistakes committed in the name of justice.

She alleged that former spymaster Faiz Hameed had approached former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, and told him that if Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified, their two-year maneuvering will go in vain.

Maryam said elections will be held only after the accountability of those who meted out injustice to her father. The PML-N leader asked why former premier Nawaz Sharif was made to serve a year in jail for no reason, and why the “criminal” Imran Khan was walking free.

She also mocked the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement as a failure.

Maryam also taunted Imran Khan for avoiding arrest by the Islamabad police in Toshakhana case.

In a tweet, she asked her father to lend some bravery to “coward” Khan to face the courts of law instead of hiding at home in Lahore.