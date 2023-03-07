Pakistan, US reiterate commitment to fight common terror threat

The two-day Pakistan-US counter-terrorism dialogue concluded in Islamabad today, with the two sides discussing various issues, including anti-terrorism cooperation at multilateral fora and US-funded projects in Pakistan, as well as exchanged experiences against terror financing.

The Pakistan delegation at the talks were led by Additional Foreign Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah, while the US side was headed by Counter-Terrorism Acting Coordinator at the State Department Christopher Landberg.

The counter-terrorism dialogue lasted from March 6-7 in Islamabad.

The two-day talks also covered a review of the regional counter-terrorism landscape, cybersecurity and countering violent extremism.

The US assistance projects in Pakistan were also discussed, with a particular focus on capacity building in the area of ​​anti-money laundering and justice.

The two sides highlighted the importance of these projects in enhancing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capacity.

They also exchanged their experiences against terrorism financing. They reiterated their commitment to combating the common threat of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The two countries agreed to continue this dialogue and develop a better understanding about the threat of terrorism.