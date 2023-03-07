US announces 500 scholarships for flood-affected students

The US government on Tuesday announced 500 new scholarships for Pakistani university students from flood-affected districts, to assist them in completing their degrees.

US Ambassador in Islamabad Donald Blome announced the scholarships at an event celebrating the achievements of female scholars in honor of International Women’s Day at the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad.

The US, through USAID, has supported scholarships for meritorious, yet financially disadvantaged students to pursue higher education at top Pakistani universities.

In partnership with the Higher Education Commission, Washington has awarded over 6,000 scholarships through the merit and needs-based scholarship program.

Moreover, 60% of those scholarships have been awarded to women as part of the US government’s support for women’s higher education.

“International Women’s Day not only serves as a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements made by our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters. It is also a call to action to accelerate gender parity and to dismantle gender stereotypes”, said Ambassador Blome.

HEC, planning minister hail scholarships announcement

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed remarked: “The US government support to strategic sectors in Pakistan, especially the higher education sector, is commendable. Not only have these scholarships helped secure university education for many underprivileged students, lifting themselves and their families out of poverty, they have helped supply Pakistan with crucial skills and knowledge sets to drive the economy.”

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said: “Pakistan has suffered from catastrophic floods where millions of people lost their homes and livelihoods. The humanitarian response by the United States and other donors is commendable. We welcome US support for flood-affected students.”

Scholarship alumna shares experience

Jennifer Andleeb, a scholarship alumna, shared the challenges she faced in attaining higher education and how this scholarship transformed the trajectory of her life.

She emphasized that positive changes in society could only happen by investing in education, and that empowered, educated women are critical to ensuring a brighter future for Pakistan.