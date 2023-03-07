Watch Live
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

AJK PM says India has no justification to hold G-20 summit in IHK

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas says Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory
Samaa Web Desk Mar 07, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said the Indian government has no justification to hold a G-20 summit in Srinagar or elsewhere in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory, he stressed.

Addressing a press conference in Mirpur on Tuesday, Ilyas said India has no moral, diplomatic and political justification to hold a conference in a disputed state.

He said the Modi government’s unilateral decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution was sheer injustice to the people of held Kashmir.

Maharaja’s properties in Punjab

The AJP premier also said the government was working to get the Maharaja’s properties in Punjab and other provinces back under its ownership.

