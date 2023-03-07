Fake doctor held from Lahore’s General Hospital

Police and the health authorities on Tuesday nabbed a fake doctor from General Hospital, who charged money from people on the pretext of treating them.

The suspect, identified as Sharafat Ali, was a resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu.

The General Hospital medical superintendent lodged a complaint against the suspect with the Kot Lakhpat police station, and sought action.

According to the General Hospital management, the fake doctor sat on the seat of the duty doctor.

On suspicion, when the hospital staff inquired from him, the fake doctor got nervous. The suspect then confessed to being a fake.

According to the hospital administration, police have taken Sharafat Ali into custody and started an investigation.