Parvez Elahi notified as PTI president

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been appointed as the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI Secretariat issued a notification after the approval of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Former PML-Q Punjab president and former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally, along with 10 former party lawmakers.

Elahi made the announcement at a press conference along with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry late last month.

He said he will always support PTI chief Imran Khan, and never do anything that harms his new party.

Talking to the media, the former chief minister said he had supported Imran Khan in every hour of difficulty. Their MPAs and women lawmakers were booked in different police stations, yet they stood by Imran Khan and the PTI.

Fawad congratulated Elahi and said the PTI appreciated the role played by Mr Elahi and the PML-Q. He said a meeting of senior leaders of both sides was held some time ago where Parvez Elahi met Imran Khan.

He said Elahi and his associates will be part of the PTI from today.

All former lawmakers of the ‘Q League’ also participated in the meeting at Zaman Park.

Rivalry between Chaudhry brothers

A divide in the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) became prominent after former chief minister Parvez Elahi was appointed as the party’s president in Punjab. The party council appointed Wajahat Hussain as the president of the PML-Q.

During the meeting, the decision to remove Shujaat as the party president was finalized, while Tariq Bashir Cheema had also been removed from the post of central secretary general.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had also suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi.

Shujaat also sent a show-cause notice to Elahi over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the PTI.

The differences emerged last year when Elahi openly supported Imran Khan and became Punjab chief minister.

However, Shujaat did not approve of this as he along with Asif Ali Zardari wanted to nominate Elahi as the PDM’s candidate for CM.