Doctor accused of corruption in dengue program re-appointed as health CEO

A doctor, facing corruption allegations worth millions of rupees in the Dengue Control Program, has been appointed as the Lahore District Health Authority (DHA) chief executive officer (CEO).

The Punjab health department had forwarded the case against Dr Faisal to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Dr Faisal, who was a suspect in the case of alleged corruption in the Dengue Control Program, has been re-appointed as the DHA CEO.

The Punjab ACE was probing the allegations of corruption worth billions against Dr Faisal and others.

Meanwhile, Dr Faisal told SAMAA TV that the inquiry against him was fake.

He claimed the inquiry by Punjab anti-corruption authorities was ongoing, and the health authority has been informed about it.