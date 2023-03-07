PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Islamabad United edge Multan Sultans by 2 wickets

Live scores

Two-time winners Islamabad United are taking on the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the winner will go the second position in points table.

Islamabad United batting

Multan Sultans batting

Shan Masood scored seven runs in the first over of Fazalhaq Farooqi as he hit a boundary.

Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood added 57 runs in the batting powerplay, without the loss of any wicket.

But Shadab Khan came himself to bowl in the seventh over and dismissed Rizwan on 33 runs, plus bowled a maiden over.

Rilee Rossouw was dismissed by Shadab Khan after scoring 15 runs but then Tim David came in and started the fireworks.

Shan Masood scored 75 runs off 50 balls whereas Tim David played an innings of 60 runs off 27 balls.

Islamabad United scored only 26 runs off last 19 balls and ended up with 205 runs in 20 overs.

Multan Sultans Playing XI

Multan Sultans added Tim David and Mohammad Ilyas in the team and dropped out Sameen Gul and Khushdil Shah.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad United made one change and brought in Muhammad Wasim Junior in place of Hassan Ali.