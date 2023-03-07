Zardari claims PTI govt ousted to save country

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who he claimed ruined the country and trapped the incumbent government in multiple crises.

Addressing a workers convention in Mailsi, the former president said the previous government did not have an agenda to deal with the country’s problems.

“We were aware of all the problems. We knew we will be hit by inflation, but that inflation was inflicted on the nation during the PTI government,” he stated.

The PPP leader said the country will develop if there are exports of $80 to $100 billion. He wished the country’s dollar reserves reach $100 billion some day.

“Imran still thinks that he is playing ODI cricket,” Zardari taunted during the address.

He said the PPP’s aim is to serve the people and the country. The party is in the true sense, a people’s party, he added.

“Bilawal and Aseefa Bhutto will take my vision forward,” he announced. “We will serve the people if we are given another chance.”

The former president also said that he was aware of the deprivations of south Punjab, adding: “We have to take Pakistan forward.”

Zardari also met with the ticket holders of the PPP from Khanewal and Vehari.