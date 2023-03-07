Arrest warrants issued for Imran, Fawad in ECP contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party leader Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.

The commission summoned the PTI leaders on March 14, and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure compliance with the warrants.

The ECP issued the warrants, saying Imran and Chaudhry failed to appear despite repeated summons.

It asked the Islamabad IGP to comply with the warrants.

Imran Khan was also ordered to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000, and summoned on March 14.

The commission said no court had stopped it from proceeding in the case.

At the last hearing, neither Imran appeared himself nor his lawyer, stated the ECP verdict.

It said the commission had no choice, but to issue warrants for Imran Khan.

On January 17, the election commission had reserved its verdict in the contempt case against Imran Khan and other party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, after they failed to appear before it today despite a final warning.

The commission, in its last order, had directed the three lawmakers to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and appear in the next hearing on January 17.

Imran Khan had been given a final warning to appear, but he failed to comply with the order.