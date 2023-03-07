Robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s home, cash stolen

Robbers broke into the house of Test cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s home in Lahore DHA and robbed him of cash worth millions of Rupees and foreign currency.

According to first information report, which was lodged at the police station in DHA, the robbers entered from the backside window.

They took away 5,000 UAE Dirhams, 20,000 US Dollars, 4,000 British Pounds and 3,000 Euros from his home.

Muhammad Hafeez is currently playing Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) and was in Rawalpindi yesterday, representing his team Quetta Gladiators.

The police said that they were investigating the matter and would reach the culprits soon.