Bodies of seven Pakistani victims of boat wrecks reach Lahore

The bodies of seven Pakistanis, including a woman tennis player from Balochistan, who drowned in the boat sinking accidents near Italy and Libya, reached Lahore on Tuesday.

The Pakistani authorities made arrangements for the repatriation, and the bodies reached Lahore via Jeddah and Tunis on a Saudi Airlines flight.

After reaching Lahore, the bodies were then shifted to Gujrat.

It is pertinent to note that two Pakistani citizens lost their lives, while 16 survived the unfortunate accident in the migrants shipwreck in the southern Italian coast on February 26, as the overall death toll from the tragedy rose to 62.

A sailboat, carrying 180 to 200 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia and several other countries to Europe, crashed into rocks amid stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

In another incident, seven Pakistanis lost their lives in a migrants ship sinking near Libya the same day.