LHC grants conditional permission to Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted conditional permission to Aurat March, to be held in Lahore on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Justice Anwar Hussain of the Lahore High Court was hearing the application seeking permission for the annual march that was previously denied by the district administration.

In the petition, the Lahore deputy commissioner’s notification regarding the ban on Aurat March was challenged.

Also Read: Ban on Aurat March in Lahore challenged in high court

It was argued that the ban violated fundamental rights, and sought permission to hold the Women’s Day march.

During the hearing, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider appeared in court, and said that the march was disallowed due to security concerns.

The notification to restrict the march was issued in view of movements regarding PSL matches and other issues.

During the hearing, the court remarked that meetings and processions of political parties are taking place. It is the responsibility of the administration to provide security to Aurat March.

During the hearing, the DC presented standard operating procedures regarding the march, which the court agreed with, and gave conditional permission to the event.

Also Read: In run-up to annual gathering, Aurat March unveils poster, theme for 2023

The court declared that the march may be held from the Nadra office at Shimla Pahari to Faletti’s Hotel. The timings of the march would be 1:30pm to 6pm.

The court noted that no controversial statements will be uploaded on the social accounts of the Aurat March management. No steps should be taken against the Constitution.

Guests from particular sects will not be invited, it observed.

The petitioner and their lawyer, Sabahat Rizvi, agreed to the conditions, at which the court disposed of the petition with conditional permission to the march.