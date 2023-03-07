Museum of Food: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy launches initiative to save Pakistan’s food culture

Renowned Pakistani filmmaker and two-time Academy Award winner, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has launched the “Museum of Food” initiative in an effort to preserve Pakistan’s rich culinary heritage.

With the passing of generations and the challenges of globalization, traditional practices and recipes are at high risk of being lost, making it crucial to document and record important food stories from all over Pakistan.

For the past three years, Chinoy’s production house, SOC Films, has been documenting and researching authentic and uncommon recipes and food practices from all over the country, especially those that are in danger of being forgotten, and has announced the launch of an online repository for these stories.

Photo: File

The Museum of Food will feature unique and diverse Pakistani food culture stories, with SOC Films looking for contributions from home cooks, chefs, and foodies.

In particular, the production house is interested in stories related to traditional and modern agricultural practices in Pakistan, including those that are at risk of being lost.

The production house encourages women to share their stories, as their practices and recipes are often the most vulnerable.

Chinoy is passionate about preserving her family’s food practices, stating that her grandmother preserved their recipes, and she is saddened to see that many of these practices are no longer present in Pakistan.

The Museum of Food initiative aims to ensure that future generations remain in touch with Pakistan’s unique culture, lineage, and food practices.