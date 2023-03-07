Gujranwala court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala on Tuesday rejected Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea for exemption from personal attendance and issued his non-bailable arrest warrant in a case pertaining to hurling threats.

ATC judge Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan heard the terrorism case registered against Sanaullah.

The arrest warrant were issued in a case filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader in August 2022 on a complaint of Shahkaz Aslam for hurling life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

During the proceedings, the ATC judge rejected Sanaullah’s exemption plea and issued his non-bailable arrest warrant.

He also ordered police to arrest the arrest minister and produce him before court on March 28.