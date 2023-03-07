Domestic violence row: Feroze Khan lends support to Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan sends good wishes to Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui amidst allegations of domestic violence and rape by his ex-wife.

Yesterday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke against his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s recent allegations of infidelity, physical and emotional abuse, and rape.

In the post, he said, “She (Aaliya) only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

Despite the serious allegations against him, Siddiqui has received support from his fans and colleagues in the film industry.

He has also garnered some cross-border support from Pakistani actor Feroze Khan.

Feroze - who himself is accused of domestic violence – lend support to the Manjhi actor sending him good wishes.

He retweeted Siddiqui’s post saying, “Sending best wishes to favorite actor.”

One of the most controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also stepped forward in support of Siddiqui after he broke his silence.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared, “It was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab…silence does not always give us peace…I am glad you issued this statement.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are currently in the midst of a legal battle. Their ongoing dispute has been the subject of media attention for some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the film Haddi, in which he will portray a transgender character. The film is scheduled to release later this year.