Fawad debunks claims Imran Khan requested to meet COAS Asim Munir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has debunked claims circulating on social media that Imran Khan requested to meet Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir. However, the latter refused it.

Fawad Chaudhry stated in a tweet that there was no truth to these rumors, and that they were baseless and unfounded.

“Chairman Imran Khan has never made any request to meet Army chief or any of his representatives,” he wrote adding, “likewise President has never approached Chairman PTI with any suggestion of Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif, speculations in this regard are baseless”

The story emerged after senior journalist Kamran Khan claimed in a tweet that the army chief told a group of business tycoons that he wanted to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

The message was conveyed to Khan through President Arif Alvi.

The tweet went on to claim that Imran Khan turned down the proposal and instead requested to meet the army chief.

However, the COAS denied meeting with the deposed premier as he wanted to keep himself distanced from politics.