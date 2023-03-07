PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi elects to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Live scores

Peshawar Zalmi has won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match being played at the Pindi Cricket Ground.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to secure a victory and climb up the league table.

After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam eyes scoring 180 runs to consolidate position.

Azam, one of the best batsmen in the world, is hoping to lead his team to a much-needed victory and solidify their position in the league.