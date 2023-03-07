Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi elects to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Babar Azam eyes scoring 180 runs to consolidate position
Samaa Web Desk Mar 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Artwork: SAMAA TV</p>

Artwork: SAMAA TV

Live scores

Peshawar Zalmi has won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match being played at the Pindi Cricket Ground.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to secure a victory and climb up the league table.

After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam eyes scoring 180 runs to consolidate position.

Azam, one of the best batsmen in the world, is hoping to lead his team to a much-needed victory and solidify their position in the league.

Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE QALANDARS

PSL8

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div