PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs

Peshawar Zalmi set a huge target of 208 runs against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as they are looking to confirm their spot in the playoffs with a win today.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Peshawar Zalmi got a breakthrough in the first over as Arshad Iqbal dismissed the debutant Shawaiz Irfan for a duck.

Wahab Riaz took two wickets in the fourth over as dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 11 runs and then dismissed Sam Billings for a duck on the first ball.

Lahore Qalandars were in deep trouble as they lost three wickets for 19 runs in five overs and needed 189 runs in 15 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Abdullah Shafique for seven runs as Lahore Qalandars lost four wickets for 21 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi promoted himself up in the batting order again and he added 41 runs in the next 26 balls with Hussain Talat, as Lahore reached 62 in 10 overs, but still required 146 in next 10 overs.

They scored 40 runs in next four overs as they reached 102 runs in 14 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hussain Talat’s fifth wicket partnership reached 100 runs in the 16th over as both of them completed half-centuries as well.

Sikandar Raza played a cameo of 20 runs off seven balls whereas Hussain Talat top scored with 63 runs.

Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for 172 runs as Peshawar Zalmi booked their spot in the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub gave Peshawar Zalmi a great start as they added 107 runs for the opening wicket partnership.

Saim Ayub scored 68 runs off 36 balls whereas skipper Babar Azam scored 50 off 41 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi were 179 for the loss of three wickets after 16.3 overs but they lost last seven wickets for 28 runs and were bowled out for 207 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars with four wickets, whereas Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Rashid Khan picked two wickets each.