Dangerous shoot makes Mikaal Zulfiqar recite kalma before filming

Mikaal Zulfiqaar shares his experience of filming a dangerous scene in his upcoming movie, saying that the terrifying scene made him recite kalma.

Pakistani actor and model, Mikaal Zulfiqar, will be starring in two new films set to release on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

The first film, Money Back Guarantee, shows Zulfiqar’s comedic timing, while the second film, Huey Tum Ajnabi, pushes him to his physical limits.

In a recent interview with SAMAA Digital, Zulfiqar revealed that some scenes in Huey Tum Ajnabi were so dangerous that before filming the scene, he recited kalma out of fear.

He also explained that one scene required him to walk through a landmine, making it one of the most challenging scenes he’s ever filmed.

Despite the danger, Zulfiqar was drawn to the film’s story, that the actor calls a “mature love story” set during the fall of Dhaka.

Zulfiqar plays Nizamuddin, a patriot, and the film follows his struggles to reunite with his love and reach Pakistan.

In addition to the compelling storyline, Zulfiqar praised the film’s music, which features 11 songs, including the title track by Ali Zafar.

Zulfiqar believes that Huey Tum Ajnabi’s songs are very different from other Pakistani movies and compared the songs to those in the Indian film, Devdas.

With these two new releases, Zulfiqar showcases his versatility as an actor, taking on both comedic and dramatic roles.