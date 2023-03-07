Imran Khan to stay PTI chairman as ECP dismisses plea seeking his removal

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petition was filed following Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case, which was also attended by Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar.

During the proceeding, Barrister Gohar argued that the high court had restrained the ECP from taking any strict action against Khan.

However, the CEC refuted this claim, stating that no such court order existed.

The petitioner, Afaq Ahmed, also appeared in front of the ECP and accused the electoral watchdog of sending notices to the wrong address.

The CEC responded by stating that the petitioner cannot pressure the commission by speaking loudly and ordered security personnel to remove the lawyer from the room.

After the conclusion of the arguments, the ECP dismissed the petition.