Warrant suspended, Imran summoned on March 13 in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has been directed to appear before the additional sessions judge on March 14 in the Toshakhana case, while his non-bailable arrest warrants were suspended.

Earlier in the day, Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court had reserved his verdict while hearing Khan’s plea for suspension of the warrants.

Imran Khan has been directed to appear before a trial court on March 13 for indictment.

The IHC declared that if the PTI chief failed to appear on March 13, the trial court can initiate proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Also Read: Arrest warrants issued for IK in ECP contempt case

Imran had on Tuesday morning filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by a local court of the federal capital over non-appearance in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, while hearing the case, rejected Imran Khan’s plea for immediate suspension of the arrest warrant and reserved the verdict after conclusion of arguments.

An Islamabad sessions court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan after he failed to appear before the court in the Toshakhana criminal proceeding case.

Also Read: Imran Khan once again skips hearing of Toshakhana case

Yesterday, the subordinate court rejected Imran Khan’s request for cancellation of the warrant. Therefore, the former premier has approached the high court today.

The petition demands an urgent hearing on the matter, which is expected to take place today.

Imran Khan’s legal team has argued that the non-bailable arrest warrant is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The petition further requests that the high court declare the warrant null and void.