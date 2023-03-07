Imran Khan challenges arrest warrant in Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by a local court of the federal capital over non-appearance in Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case today at 2pm.

An Islamabad sessions court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan after he failed to appear before the court in the Toshakhana criminal proceeding case.

Yesterday, the subordinate court rejected Imran Khan’s request for cancellation of the warrant. Therefore, the former premier has approached the high court today.

The petition demands an urgent hearing on the matter, which is expected to take place today.

Imran Khan’s legal team has argued that the non-bailable arrest warrant is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The petition further requests that the high court declare the warrant null and void.