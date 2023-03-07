Tere Bin OST, episodes removed from YouTube amidst copyright claims

The hit drama serial Tere Bin - featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali - has been at the center of a copyright controversy as Zee Music has filed a copyright suits against its original sounds track (OST).

Zee Music, a prominent Indian music company, has filed a copyright claim against the show’s OST, which has since been removed from YouTube, along with a few episodes.

A Pakistani entertainment news portal, Galaxy Lollywood reported that Zee Music alleges that the chorus section of Tere Bin’s OST is a copy of the song Mera Intkam Dekhegi from the Indian film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Also Read: Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal caught copying Taher Shah

The move has sparked backlash from fans, who are now using the hashtag #JusticeForTereBin on social media platforms.

This is not the first time that copyright claims have affected content on YouTube. However, no official statement has been given by Zee Music and Geo Entertainment.

The OST of Tere Bin is back on YouTube, but a total of 8 episodes of the drama serial has been taken down from the platform.

Tere Bin, featuring the captivating chemistry between Meerab and Murtasim played by Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, is a weekly sensation in India, garnering impressive TRP ratings and record-breaking viewership numbers on YouTube.

Also Read: ‘Shame on T-Series’: Pakistani musician Farasat Anees accuses Bollywood of theft

Now viewers have drawn comparisons between the romantic sequences of Tere Bin and the popular Indian drama Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which had a massive following in its time due to the lead pair’s chemistry.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Tere Bin’s director, Siraj ul Haque, has addressed concerns about the similarities between the show and the Indian drama Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

He appeared in a talk show, Gup Shup with Fucshia, where he stated that he had not watched the Indian drama and that Yash Chopra’s romance was his only source of inspiration.

Despite the controversy, Tere Bin continues to perform well in terms of TRP rankings and record-breaking viewership on YouTube.